Kenyatta University students protested a lecture that was ongoing at the institution's Amphitheatre by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Friday.

The students chanted songs in praise of Kyadondo East MP Bobi Wine in solidarity to the Ugandan politician.

In a video making rounds on social media, police officers are seen trying to keep off the angry students from the place the lecture is happening.

Kenyatta University Students chant Bobi Wine's name as President Yoweri Museveni makes his way into the Amphitheater.

The students are also seen yelling that the Ugandan president should respect human rights and step down.

This comes eight hours after controversial blogger Boniface Mwangi asked the students to protest the Ugandan president's lecture.

"A dictator who has ruled Uganda for 33 years, Museveni will give a lecture at Kenyatta University. Exams have been canceled at Kenyatta University to allow a murderous dictator a platform.

"I hope comrades will give him trouble. Disrupt! Free Stella Nyanzi!," the blogger posted.

The 74-year-old president has been at loggerheads with Bobi Wine, who is also a celebrated musician.

Last year, Bobi Wine held demonstrations which saw him badly beaten up the police.