Pastor James Ng'ang'a of Neno Evangelism Centre, on Friday, caused a heated debate on social media after a video of him hurling abuses at bishops emerged.

In the 6-minute clip, Nganga was heard cautioning some bishops against disrespecting his wife.

“If you are not going to respect my wife, I will kick you out of my ministry whoever you are. I don't care if we grew up together.

"This time round I will show you my power. If you don’t respect her, leave my church and go start yours,” he retorted.

Pastor James Ng'ang'a and his wife Apostle Loise Maina Ng'ang'a

The controversial preacher vowed that he would teach the bishops a lesson, adding that they had found him in the ministry yet they could not show regard for his wife

"You found me in this ministry with your wives. You found me preaching using a hand cart, you became rich in this church yet you can't respect my wife?

"I will show you who I am. I have said if you cant respect my wife then I'm not going to serve with you. Useless people," he added.

The undated video sparked mixed reactions from netizens with many wondering who his wife was.

Well, the woman at the center of the controversial video is Apostle Loise Murugi Maina.

Pastor Ngang'a married her in 2012 in a lavish wedding which was held at Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club.

Nation reported that Murugi later filed for divorce in 2015 and accused the pastor of assaulting her.

She also accused Ng'ang'a of being a drunkard, a cheat and not providing for their child.

"He calls and texts other women at night,” she claimed in her affidavit.

However, the two were later reconciled following the intervention of church leaders.

Here are her photos:

Apostle Loise Murugi Maina poses for a photo

Pastor James Ng'ang'a with his wife Loise Maina Ng'ang'a during their wedding in 2012