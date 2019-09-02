Uhuru Causes Scuffle Infront of Ruto Over Photos With Ally

Drama was experienced at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), on Thursday last week, after President Uhuru Kenyatta reportedly caused a scuffle over photos that had been taken of him and one of his deputy William Ruto's ally.

According to The Standard, the president is said to have sent one of his guards to order a number of official photographers to delete some photos of his reception at the airport.

Uhuru had landed from Japan and was received by the DP, Chief of Defence Forces, General Samson Mwathethe, military service commanders, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and others.

The paper detailed that both photographers from the president's and DP's pools captured the leaders as they exchanged pleasantries and Sang was the last to be greeted.

Nandi Governor, Stephen Sang, who was claimed to be at the center of Uhuru's scuffle at JKIA over his court case.

The President then headed straight to his car but shortly after, his aide-de-camp alighted and spoke to the President Escort Unit Commander, Josphat Kirimi.

The commander then talked to his men who allegedly singled out a few photographers and demanded that they delete some photos they had taken of the president.

“They were given a stern warning that should any pictures leak, they will be held personally liable,” The Standard quoted an official who witnessed the event.

It was not immediately clear why the photographers were ordered to do away with the photos but there were claims that Sang's arrival was not planned and that Uhuru did not want to be seen with a leader who was under investigations.

“He has told his handlers that his movements are not supposed to be out there unless he authorises the same. Whatever happened there was expected because, to some of us, we had not expected the picture session,” noted another source.

This comes just months after reports emerged that the president had snubbed Ruto in July when he went to receive him after jetting in from Zambia.