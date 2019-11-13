Ida Odinga's Fight With Fidel's Wife Takes New Turn

A High court in Nairobi on Wednesday, November 13 made a ruling in a case where Ida Odinga, the wife to ODM leader Raila Odinga and her daughter-in-law Lwam Bekele, the wife to the late Fidel Odinga had been embroiled in a tussle over Fidel's property.

In a report, Daily Nation stated that the court had given the duo until November 27, 2019, to settle the matter out of court.

While making the ruling, the judge also asked for another woman who is reported to be the mother of Fidel's twins be enjoined in the case as an interested party.

Bekele, who has one child with Fidel, objected the move asserting that her son was the only heir to her late husband’s property.

Ida Odinga's son The late Fidel Odinga. It was alleged that he was the father to Phoebe Akinyi's twins

High Court Justice Aggrey Muchelule, who made the Wednesday ruling, had on October, 16 ordered a DNA test on the twins allegedly sired by Odinga's deceased son.

The test was to be conducted to ascertain the paternity of the minors before proceeding with the succession case.

The family is embroiled in a dispute after the Odingas accused Lwam, widow of their son Fidel, of sidelining the twins he sired with another woman, Phoebe Akinyi Gweno.

Ida and her daughter Winnie held that Lwam was aware of the existence of the children but she had just chosen to sideline them.

In her petition to join the case, Gweno stated that she wanted to make her position clear and protect her children's interests.

Ogweno noted that the tussle pits Ida and her daughter Winnie on one side and Lwam on the other, thereby leaving her and her children in between.