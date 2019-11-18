KCPE 2019: Best Performing Students [LIST]

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, on Monday, November 18, released the highly anticipated 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results.

The top student in this year's results came from a primary school in Thogoto, Kiambu County, with an impressive 440 marks. The CS observed that this year's performance was better than last year's.

Below are the top four highest achievers of this year's KCPE:

1. Master Andy Michael Munyiri - 440 - Damacrest Schools in Thogoto.

2. Flavian Onyango - 439 - Chakol Girls

3. June Cheptoo - 439 -

4. Michael Ndung'u - 439 - Kitengela International School

Onyango, Cheptoo and Ndung'u tied at number two with 439 marks each. Rooney Isaac Kahura lead in Kilifi County with 431 marks.

Education CS George Magoha (right), Education PS Belio Kipsang (center) and TSC CEO Nancy Macharia at Knec headquarters shortly before the 2019 KCPE results release on Monday, November 18, 2019. (PHOTO/ Simon Kiragu, Kenyans.co.ke)

Teachers Service Commission (TSC) chief executive, Nancy Macharia, noted that this year's exam period recorded the least cheating cases in history.

"In terms of malpractices, I am very proud to state that I don't have much to say. There were only two cases of impersonation. None of the exam papers leaked and there were no fake exam papers," a delighted CS Magoha remarked.

This years' national exams ran from November 29 till November 31, with 1,088,986 candidates having sat for this year's national exams.

During the announcement, CS Magoha assured all candidates that they would have a place in secondary school.

"By December 2, every child who sat KCPE 2019 will know what school they will join. Ksh 8 Billion has been put to improve infrastructure in high school and primary school," he announced.

Out of all the students who sat for the 2019 KCPE, 50.31 per cent were boys and 49.82 per cent were girls. The total number of students who scored above 400 marks was 9770, a drop from last year's who were above 11,000.

Mathematics and science subjects recorded a dip in their overall performances.

