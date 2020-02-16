Njambi Koikai Steals Show in Emotional Comeback [VIDEO]

Media personality Njambi Koikai was emotional as she made her first return to the grand stage on Saturday, February 16, at the Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC)

The celebrated Reggae femcee was given a welcome fit for the shows main artiste, Jamaican maestro Buju Banton.

"It has been four years. Photos of me in tubes went viral and many thought I wasn't going to be back," she stated.

She went on to make a startling confession when she informed Reggae fanatics that she was actually performing with 1 and 1/2 set of lungs, with an entire half of one of her lungs totally collapsed.

Reggae femcee Njambi Koikai works up the crowd at KICC during a reggae concert held on February 15.

The Reggae femcee further revealed that she had undergone a total of 21 surgeries abroad, going on to thank her fans for their contributions to her treatment.

“Thanking God for all he has done for me. So happy to see my family and you all. God bless you abundantly,” she stated.

She suffers from Thoracic Endometriosis – a condition that causes lungs to collapse regularly.

Since she was 29, Njambi has been undergoing a series of surgeries and complications after she was diagnosed with the rare medical condition.

As she was abroad, it was identified that her diaphragm and lungs were weakened and her right lung was damaged by the surgeries she did before. The doctors told her they could not perform any more surgeries because her lung had already collapsed.

"Niaje Nairobi, Nashukuru Mungu amenifikisha hapa na nimerudi home salama salmini. Nimepitia noma haijuani lakini Mungu kweli amesimama na mimi, (Hi Nairobi, I thank God for how far I've come and I'm finally back home in one piece. I've been through a lot and all I can say is that God has truly stood by me," she announced.

Popularly known as Fayah Mumma, the bubbly Rastafarian kept her ardent loyalists up to date on her treatment through her various social media pages.

Njambi also disclosed that she was ecstatic because she was finally reunited with her family, after such a long time.

She went on to lead the electric crowd in several smash hits in the Reggae genre, going on to announce that she was set to make another appearance at yet another Reggae event featuring Jamaican songstress Jah 9 in two weeks time.

Njambi struggled to keep her emotions in check and keep her tears at bay as she thanked her fans for not just their financial support but countless prayers and messages of encouragement shared on her social media pages.

Here's the video of Faya Mumma making her grand return to the stage during Buju Banton's concert: