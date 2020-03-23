Coronavirus: Kenyans React to Uhuru's Latest Announcement

President Uhuru Kenyatta provoked varied reactions from Kenyans with the latest Coronavirus announcement he delivered on Monday, March 23.

Speaking to the press at State House, the president offered what was to be interpreted as good news for Kenyans working from home with his approval paving way for the rollout of 4G network.

The president intimated that the rollout, which was a partnership between Google and Telkom, would aide the country in the fight against coronavirus.

"My government continues to roll out a raft of measures to mitigate the changes to our lives arising from this pandemic. In that regard, and to foster communication and enable Kenyans to retain and enhance remote access to their offices and enterprises, my administration has granted approvals that will ensure universal 4G Data Coverage throughout Kenya.

President Uhuru Kenyatta issues a statement announcing a National Prayer Day over Coronavirus at State House Nairobi, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. PSCU

" I am pleased to announce that the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), has signed an agreement with Google that allows Loon Balloons to fly over Kenyan Airspace. These balloons, which will hover well above our commercial airspace, carry 4G base stations and have the capacity to provide wider signal coverage," announced Uhuru.

"This intervention will enable Kenya to retain her competitive advantage in ICT and innovation in the midst of the current crisis; while at the same time laying the foundations for greater expansion once the current health challenge is contained," he added.

Some Kenyans, who had been anticipating his address from Monday morning, however, had some not so flattering things to say about his address. Some wondered how internet speed would help mitigate the virus that has already claimed over 13,000 lives worldwide.

"How does President Uhuru Kenyatta expect prices of commodities and transport not to hike without going the extra mile to cushion traders by way of tax reliefs and reductions or even temporary suspension. We need real action!," stated Stephen Gathere.

The project between Telkom Kenya and Google Loon was due for commercial launch in June this year and was valued at Ksh1 billion.

The project was aimed at improving Telkom's Fibre-to-the-Building (FTTB) for a reliable and accessibility offered to enterprise and corporate customers.

The balloons were set to focus on unserved and underserved areas, particularly in the Mt. Kenya regions such as Nyeri and Nanyuki and also Thika and Rift Valley.

"Additionally, this development will also enable Telkom Kenya Ltd (TKL) and Google Loon to start the commercial rollout of a 4G data network in the country as soon as the balloons are available on the Kenyan airspace. The two companies have been testing this service for the last two years," noted Uhuru in his address.

