Orange Democratic Movement Party on Sunday, July 26 responded to claims made by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka over a secret pact ahead of 2022 elections.

A statement released by ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, denied the claims by Kalonzo blasting him for his style of politics.

"ODM is shocked by claims made by Kalonzo Musyoka that there exists a secret pact between him and our party Leader Raila Odinga that will see Raila support him in 2022. We wish to state categorically that no such deal exists.

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka during Musyoka's father's funeral in Mwingi on November 9, 2018. PSCU

"We are however not surprised that Kalonzo is making those claims. It is typical of Mr Kalonzo's character as a two-faced treacherous character who is always whining while seeking to reap where he did not sow," reads the statement in part.

This comes after Kalonzo in an interview with the Sunday Nation claimed that he has a secret pact with Raila ahead of the 2022 General Elections but did not divulge its details.

ODM went on to claim that Kalonzo had continued to engage in a kati kati brand of politics and cited the former Vice-President being described as a hyena who follows a man hoping the hands will fall.

The statement revealed that coalition agreement left it open for the party to support any of the partners in the event the coalition was renewed in 2022.

After Kalonzo claimed that ODM frustrated the NASA coalition which pushed him to enter into a cooperation agreement with Jubilee, ODM noted that they single-handedly financed the NASA Secretariat a year after elections.

The statement further stated that Wiper and all the other NASA parties refused to submit the Ksh10,000 monthly payment of their elected leaders to finance the Secretariat.

ODM claimed that the coalition had become untenable after Kalonzo, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart failed to attend Raila's 'swearing in'.

According to ODM, Kalonzo entered the agreement with Jubilee after feeling threatened by Governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui ), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) and Alfred Mutua (Machakos).

"Kalonzo is a known traitor, currently undermining governors Ngilu, Mutua and Kibwana who won their seats against his wishes.

"It is his politics of slyness, cowardice and self aggrandisement that has made him lose Hon Muthama and it is that brand of politics that is pushing him to Jubilee despite the fact that his arrival will add absolutely no value to Jubilee," read the statement.

Claims that ODM ceased to attend NASA meetings were also addressed in the statement as it revealed members of that committee from the other parties had long left.

ODM also fired a warning to anybody or party seeking to work with Kalonzo that they would come to "know nothing but singular misery from that association".