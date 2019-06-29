Amani National Congress (ANC ) leader Musalia Mudavadi and Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua on Saturday ganged up against Deputy President William Ruto’s assassination claim.

Speaking at St Thomas ACK cathedral in Kerugoya town Kirinyaga County during the enrolment of new Kenya Anglican Men Association members, the two leaders slammed Ruto stating that his claims were dangerous and reckless.

According to Karua elected leaders needed to be mindful of their languages and should always gauge their statements before issuing them to public.

Mudavadi on his part feared that the claim was sensational aimed at igniting political passion.

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi with Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua at St Thomas cathedral, Kerugoya town in Kirinyaga county on June 29, 2019.

“I want to concur with Hon Martha Karua sentiments that it is reckless and dangerous for any leader to publicly claim there is a plot to assassinate him without giving evidence,” Mudavadi declared.

The ANC leader added that if the police discovered the there was no iota of evidence, the DP and other people spreading the alarming news should be arrested and made to face the full force of the law.

The two leaders reiterated that police should investigate and tell Kenyans whether there is any plot to kill the DP and if true, individual behinds the plot should be exposed.

The duo maintained that the claim had the potential to spark tribal violence and animosity between various ethnic groups like the one experienced after the 2007 disputed elections.

On Monday, three Cabinet Secretaries presented themselves to the DCI over an alleged plot to assassinate the DP.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru, his Health counterpart Sicily Kariuki, Trade & Industrialization CS Peter Munya appeared before the DCI over the claims.

Speaking to journalists, Munya explained that the sleuths informed them that Ruto had complained about meetings they had convened at La Mada Hotel, off Thika Road.