The results of the 2019 Population and Housing Census exercise conducted on the night of August 24 and 25 have been officially released.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Director-General Zachary Mwangi announced that the total enumerated population was 47,564,296.

The total male population was 23,548,056 and that of females was 24,014, 716, making 50.5% of the population.

KNBS Director-General Zachary Mwangi reading Census results at State House on Monday, November 4

The county population distribution was highest in Nairobi that boasted a whole 4, 394, 073, followed closely by Kiambu that had 2,417,735. Mombasa had 1,208, 333 people while Kisumu had a total of 1,155,574.

The total number of intersex people who were for the first time accounted for in the national census was 1,564.

The Kenyan population has now increased by about 10 million from the 2009 census when the population was at 37.7 million people.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who witnessed the release of the results from State House Nairobi admitted that he was delighted the exercise had been completed successfully.

He also bragged that KNBS had made history by putting Kenya on the maps for being the first country in Africa to unveil census results two months after completion.

"The KNBS committed itself to release the results within three months from the conclusion of the enumeration exercise, this promise has today been fulfilled. We are the first in Africa to release Census results two months after the exercise was completed," a proud Uhuru stated.