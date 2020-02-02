Raila Junior, son of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga, on Sunday, February 2 shared details of a special gift given to his father by his late brother, Fidel Castro Odinga.

Raila Junior shared images of the opposition leader admiring a statue of Reggae icon Bob Marley at his Karen home.

He revealed that Fidel had gifted Raila the statue after a trip to Kingston, Jamaica.

Captioning the images, Raila Junior cheekily alluded to the phrase made popular in recent weeks by his father at Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rallies, "Nobody can stop Reggae".

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga admires a statue gifted to him by his late son Fidel Castro Odinga as Raila Junior looks on, on Sunday, February 2

"I’ve just reminded Raila Odinga of this statue of Jamaican icon bob Marley that was given to him by my late brother Fidel after our trip to Kingston Jamaica, indeed no one can stop reggae #BBIReport," Raila Junior wrote on Twitter.

The senior Raila has made no secret of his love of Reggae music and is known to belt out iconic reggae tunes in political rallies and interviews.

As a matter of fact, he was spotted dancing the night away at a UB40 concert in Nairobi on Saturday, February 1, which was also attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Fidel Odinga was found dead at his house in Windy Ridge, Karen on the morning of January 4, 2015. He had reportedly come from a night out with friends.

He was the eldest of four children; with Rosemary, Raila Junior and Winnie his younger siblings.

In 2019, on the fourth anniversary of his passing, Fidel was remembered by his mother Ida Odinga as "a loving son, a protective brother, a doting father and a loyal friend."

"Today is always painful because once more it is a reminder that life is sometimes rough, although we were blessed with years with you.

"Our time together will never be enough. We will always remember you with affection, warmth and love," Ida wrote on social media. Fidel's friends, among them Don Bosco Gichana, Hilary Alila, Robert Gichuru and Jeff Kiboro, at the same time, promised to initiate a football tournament in his honor known as the 'Fidel Odinga Cup'. “Fidel was a sportsman and a great sponsor of various development projects. As we mark his fourth anniversary, we want to demonstrate our friendship with him and ensure we accord him the respect he deserves,” noted Alila.