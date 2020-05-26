Murkomen to Chair Senate Committee, Other Ruto Allies Ousted

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has been consoled with a Chairmanship position in Senate, as Jubilee purged a number of Deputy President William Ruto's allies.

Announcing the changes outside Jubilee Party headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi, on Tuesday, May 26, Senate Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kang'ata, elevated Murkomen to chair the Devolution Committee, two weeks after he was ousted as Senate Majority Leader.

Murkomen replaces Laikipia Senator, John Kinyua, who was stripped of his powers and also excluded from other committees. However, despite being excluded from Chairmanship positions, all Ruto's allies were retained as members of several committees.

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure (left) with Deputy President William Ruto (right) after attending a conference in 2019 File

Tharaka Nithi Senator, Kithure Kindiki, who was ousted as Senate Deputy Speaker was also consoled with a seat at the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC).

"Murkomen replaces Kinyua as Chairman of Devolution Committee. Kinyua ceases to be chairman," Kang'ata announced.

"The effect of this will be that Senator Kinyua will cease being Devolution Committee Chairman and Senator Linturi will no longer be a Public Accounts Committee member and Vice-Chair of legal.

"Senator Langat will cease from being Chairman of Education while Senator Cherargey will cease from being Chairman of the Legal Committee," Kang'ata added.

Other changes detailed by Kang'ata were as follows:

In the Senate Budget Committee, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja replaced Bomet's Christopher Langat.

In the Powers and Privileges Committee, Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata replaced Nandi's Samson Cherargey.

In the Education Committee, Langat was replaced by Nominated Senator Alice Milgo.

ICT Committee: Senator Samuel Phogisio (Senate Majority Leader) was replaced by Senator Kinyua.

JLAC Committee: Senator Cherargey and Senator Mithika Linturi (Meru) were replaced by Senator Kindiki Kithure (Tharaka Nithi) and Senator Langat.

Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee: Senator Linturi was replaced with Senator Fatuma Dulo (Isiolo).

In the Committee on Delegated Legislation, Senator Phoghisio will be replaced by Senator Linturi.

Watch the Jubilee Party's pres briefing below: