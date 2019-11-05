Khalwale on Mudavadi's Throat Over Ruto's Choice

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale on Tuesday, November 5, launched an attack on Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Taking to Twitter, Khalwale reprimanded Mudavadi for looking down on Jubilee Kibra candidate, McDonald Mariga.

"Musalia, sportsmen are not inferior people. Liberian President George Weah, Brazilian Senator, Romario, and former Kenyan Minister for Finance, Senator Chris Obure were footballers.

Deputy President William Ruto and Jubilee Kibra by-election candidate McDonald Mariga holding hands during their final campaigns at DC grounds in Kibra on Sunday, November 3.

Khalwale schooled the former deputy prime minister who had criticised that by selecting Mariga as the Kibra candidate, Deputy President William Ruto has taken the Luhya community for a ride.

“Ruto seems to be making fun of the Luhya community. There is a time he took a boxer and made him a Cabinet secretary (CS). Now he wants a footballer to be an MP, next he will be after a netballer,” Mudavadi mocked while campaigning for ANC Kibra candidate Eliud Owalo.

The former senator, however, dared Mudavadi to engage with the DP on matters intelligence.

"Compete with Ruto on the platform of political ideas and development, not this raw hatred," Khalwale dared.

While campaigning for Owalo, Mudavadi further dismissed Ruto's pledge that the Jubilee government would address the high cost of living.

The ANC party leader was not pleased with opposition leader Raila Odinga's newly formed alliance with four governors, to drum up support for Kibra candidate Benard 'Imran' Okoth, ahead of the anticipated November 7 by-election.

Mudavadi alleged that the governors were only supporting Raila's choice candidate in exchange for protection from investigations.

On Sunday, November 3, Raila was joined by Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) at a campaign rally in Kibra.