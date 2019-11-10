Ruto's Dare to Raila Over Handshake Deal

Deputy President William Ruto, on Sunday, November 10, launched another scathing attack on ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

However, this time he brought in his Jubilee party partner Uhuru Kenyatta into his public feud with Raila, going on to dare the former Prime Minister to prove his commitment to the handshake deal.

"Tinga must bring Odm's primitive and retrogressive signature culture of violence/chaos to an end and disband baba's militia to show their commitment to the handshake," DP Ruto shared on his official Twitter page.

"President Kenyatta and I decided that post-election violence that had become synonymous with elections since 1992 must come to an end and it did," he added.

President Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga when they met at Harambee House on March 9, 2018.

He went on to blast the former Prime Minister over what he claimed were pre-meditated plans of using violence to disrupt the recently concluded November 7 by-elections in Kibra.

DP Ruto's latest remarks come just three days after his party's candidate in the hotly contested by-election - McDonald Mariga conceded defeat to ODM's Imran Okoth.

The DP had earlier on expressed his displeasure at the chaos that characterised the Kibra mini-poll.

“As Kenyans, we demand that Tinga/his party unconditionally, unequivocally and publicly renounce the culture of violence, chaos, terror and gangsterism their signature modus operandi as witnessed in Kibra and unreservedly apologise to victims past and present for their hurt and loss," read an excerpt of a statement he sent out on his official social media pages.

Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, was pelted with stones by Kibra residents during the mini-polls, forcing him to arm himself with the projectiles in photos that have since gone viral.