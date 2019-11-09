Ruto Decries Raila's Cunning Tactics That Handed Him Kibra Seat

Deputy President William Ruto, on Saturday, November 9, decried tactics that he claimed his opponents employed to clinch the much-contested Kibra seat.

In a rare agreement with a controversial headline by a local daily against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the DP insinuated that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) largely succeeded by causing mayhem and chaos.

He went as far as to compare ODM's tactics in the highly-contested mini-poll to terror activities.

"The only strategy and structure Tinga's party (ODM) had which largely succeeded was violence, chaos, mayhem and terror meted out by organised baba's militia the same instruments used by terrorists organizations including outlawed groups. How sad they have learned nothing from handshake!" posted the leader alongside the headline.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Kibra MP-elect Imran Okoth at Orange House on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

In the controversial article titled "Raila Planted Spies in Ruto Kibra Campaigns", the local daily insinuated that Raila effortlessly got intelligent reports on Ruto's every move during the campaigns.

Quoting one of the former prime minister's insiders, the paper further claimed that the spies infiltrated the DP's every Karen delegation meeting with over 50 representatives.

ODM Kibra by-election candidate Imran Okoth trounced Jubilee's McDonald Mariga, who was fronted by Ruto, in the hotly contested Kibra by-election that occurred on Thursday, November 7.

According to the results announced by the IEBC on Friday, November 8, Imran Okoth garnered 24,636 votes beating Mariga who managed 11,230 votes, a difference of 13,406 votes.

During the campaigns, ODM expressed confidence in recapturing the seat to the extent labelling the constituency their 'bedroom'.

Ruto, however, congratulated Imran shortly after the announcement but insisted that Jubilee had made bold steps to double its support in the ODM stronghold.

"Pongezi (Congratulations) Benard Okoth for Kibra. Congrats Mariga, Team Jubilee and supporters for daring the so-called 'bedroom', braving the chaos/violence, to double our vote from 12%(2017) to 26% now. Our competitors came down 78% (2017) to 52%. They retained the seat we have served notice," shared the DP.