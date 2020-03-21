Rift Valley BBI Reggae Continues Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

When Health CS Mutahi Kagwe announced the first Coronavirus patient in the Country on Friday, March 13, the heated conversation of the Nakuru BBI rally that had been set for Saturday, March 21, stopped.

In fact, the CS specifically stated that all gatherings had been stopped so as to contain the spread of the virus.

While the rallies might have stopped, the quest to submit the BBI recommendations did not.

Rift Valley governors pose for a photo after handing over their recommendations to the BBI committee on Friday, March 20. Twitter

On Friday, March 20, Rift Valley governors handed their recommendations to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) team.

"Rift Valley governor's today handed over their recommendations to the BBI team. I had said here earlier we will not deal with a stranger," Soy MP Caleb Kositany announced.

Unlike in other regions where the document was handed to ODM leader Raila Odinga who would then take it to BBI Taskforce Chair Senator Yusuf Haji.

Some of the leaders present were; Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui who would have hosted the rally in Nakuru, Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok and former Attorney General Amos Wako.

Deputy President William Ruto's allies had vowed to take full charge of the rally and not allow leaders who are not from the region to take over the rally.

On the other hand, leaders allied to ODM leader Raila Odinga stated that they would attend the meeting, saying it had been organised by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and not Tanga Tanga leaders.

The rally discussions, however, stopped when the Health CS announced that all public activities, meetings, religious crusades, games and all events were banned after the first Coronavirus case was confirmed in Kenya.

This forced the Nakuru Governor to reschedule the meeting.