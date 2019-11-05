ODM Fires Back at Mudavadi With Blistering Attack

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) on Tuesday, November 5, fired back at the Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi after he attacked its leader Raila Odinga.

Mudavadi accused Odinga of being in bed will all the "corrupt governors" who had attended the final campaign rally for its Kibra by-election candidate Imran Okoth on Sunday, November 3.

"The ODM party is amused by the outburst from ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi, directed at our Party Leader H. E Raila Odinga and the large array of leaders under the "Handshake Combined" team that have shown support for our party candidate in the Kibra byelection, Bernard Otieno Okoth," the statement by ODM stated.

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi with his ODM counterpart Raila Odinga. On Tuesday, November 5, 2019, ODM accused Mudavadi of being behind the Goldenberg scandal that happened in the 1990s.

In a Facebook post, ODM through its secretary-general, Edwin Sifuna, claimed that Mudavadi set the stage for all major corruption scandals in the country.

"We need to remind Musalia that he put the country on the biggest corruption path with Goldenberg and that was the beginning of mega scams in Kenya. It happened because of his spinelessness," the statement further read.

The party further castigated Mudavadi over what it termed as selective amnesia and used the opportunity to remind him of the time he pleaded with Kenyans to treat him as a victim of circumstances, innocent till proven guilty.

"By passing judgment on some governors, merely for choosing to side with the best candidate in the field, Musalia denies others the same indulgence he has sought over Goldenberg," Sifuna added.

The ODM secretary-general further went on to reiterate the party's commitment to the war against corruption.

"Raila has made it clear that everyone accused of corruption or any other crimes must carry their own cross. Indeed there are ODM governors in court facing various charges and if Raila were to shield anyone from prosecution he would have started with his own!" the statement by ODM continued.

The statement further claimed that the outburst by the ANC party leader should have been seen from the context of him being abandoned by ODM.

"Musalia is easily the biggest baggage our party leader has had to carry since 2002. Now that Raila has taken away that support, he needs to be a man,

"Musalia must chart his own political path and shed the addiction to free manna from the direction and generosity of Raila Odinga. There will be no more salvage missions for political bagasse of the Musalia variety.

The process of becoming a man is painful, hence the outbursts, but it is a journey he must now take. He must look himself in the mirror, for his imminent fall to oblivion is his own making," Sifuna vented," Sifuna vented.