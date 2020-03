Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen stole the show at the Meru BBI rally on February 29, after he pointed out what he termed as falsehoods.

"We were elected to do what we can, help solve issues of the public. Money was allocated to do so, therefore, stop lying to Kenyans that the BBI, will solve the economy,” he stated.

Murkomen and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria then left the rally midway, causing a huge section of the crowd to follow them out.

Image Meru Senator Mithika Linturi (standing on the left) pictured alongside Elgeyo Marakwet Kipchumba Murkomen at Kinoru Stadium at the BBI rally on February 29, 2020. Twitter

Several hours later, the senator was jokingly accused of sabotage by senior counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi, and the two of them exchange several remarks while taking a dig at ODM Party leader Raila Odinga.

"Senator Murkomen...I don't mind defending you in court, but as a lawyer, I'm convinced today in Meru you committed a felony under chapter 63 of the laws of Kenya...that of stealing a crowd paid for and ferried by the sponsors of the BBI rally in Meru...Guilty or not guilty? Ahmednasir posted on Twitter.

"Nolo Contendere your honour!" Senator Murkomen responded. Nolo contendere is Latin for no contest. To utter the statement means that you do not admit guilt or claim innocence; rather, you agree to take the punishment for the crime.

The two went on to play out a mock trial on social media, with Murkomen slyly using Raila's favourite Monicker -Joshua from the Bible, to defend himself.

"A plea of guilty as charged is entered. Senator any mitigation before the Kenyan people sentence you for stealing an entire crowd of about 10k in Meru?," Ahmednassir posed.

"It was not my fault your honour, the crowd wanted to go to Canaan and fancied a real Joshua," the vocal senator stated in his response.

Image Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen addressing the crowd at the BBI rally in Meru on February 29, 2020. Twitter

The Senate majority leader took full advantage of his opportunity during his two-minute address on stage to make it clear that he was not a pushover.

He hit out at BBI proponents over what he termed as hypocrisy, saying that the very people who did not accept that President Uhuru Kenyatta won the 2017 General Election were the same people preaching the BBI gospel all over.

“If we want to unite Kenyans, let us stop political lies and let people say what they want to say,” he stated at the Meru event.