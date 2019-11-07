Major WhatsApp Update That Will Tame Group Admins

Facebook finally responded to backlash and pressure from millions of WhatsApp users over complains of spam group invites and rolled out an option to strengthen the privacy of the app's users.

American online social media and social networking service company announced on Thursday, November 7, that it rolled out the updated group privacy settings globally.

"Today, we're introducing a new privacy setting and invite system to help you decide who can add you to groups," read a statement from the company.

WhatsApp rolled out an update on its settings on Thursday, November 7 to strengthen user privacy.

Facebook, that owns the popular messaging app used by over 1.5 billion users globally, added that groups were key in connecting coworkers, family, friends and more, as such, there was a need to control their use.

"As people turn to groups for important conversations, users have asked for more control over their experience," WhatsApp reitarated.

To enable it, go to Settings in your app, then tap Account > Privacy > Groups and select one of three options: “Everyone,” “My Contacts,” or “My Contacts Except.”

“My Contacts” means only users you have in your address book can add you to groups and “My Contacts Except” provides additional control for who among your contacts can add you to a group.

In those cases, an admin who can’t add you to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat, giving you the choice of joining the group. You'll have three days to accept the invite before it expires.

With the new update, users will now have more control over group messages they receive.

The new privacy settings are available globally from Thursday, November 7.